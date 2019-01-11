MUNSTER — Dave Shafer, who is currently serving his fifth four-year term as the town’s clerk-treasurer, announced his retirement from public service Thursday.
In an email to staff and elected officials, Shafer, 70, said he will finish the remainder of his term, which expires Dec. 31. He is the longest-serving Clerk-Treasurer in Munster’s 111-year history.
“I look forward to relaxing with my wife, JoAnne, and our Weimaraner rescue dog, Shadow, in the Arizona home JoAnne and I have owned since 2014,” Shafer’s email read.
During his career in public service, Shafer was elected to two terms on the Munster Town Council as well as serving on the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals.
He also served as chairman of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission in 2005, president of the Indiana League of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers in 2010-2011, president of the national association of regional council in 2012-2013, and chairman of the Munster Chamber of Commerce from 2016-2017.
On Thursday, Shafer’s co-worker Wendy Mis declared her candidacy for the office of clerk-treasurer.
“Since February of 2018, Wendy has ably served as the payroll clerk in the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office,” Shafer said in his email.
Currently, Mis is pursuing a master’s degree at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.