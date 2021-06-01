Munster Community Market opens Sunday

MUNSTER — The Munster Community Market opens on select Sundays beginning Sunday.
It offers a seasonal market of fresh, local produce, plants, flowers, prepared food, hand-crafted items, local businesses and musical entertainment.
The entertainment starts at noon. Admission is free.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Park parking lot.
The market theme, entertainment and dates include:
The Summer Kickoff theme with The Smolens on Sunday;
A Circus theme with DAM Band June 20;
A Bike to Market Day theme with Metropolly on July 11;
A Pet Friendly theme with Frank Ruvoli on July 18;
A lLand O'Frost Field Day with The Sky at Night on Aug. 1.
A Kiddie Karnival theme with James Gredda on Aug. 15;
A Football Fanatic theme with Mike Green on Sept. 5 and
A Fall Frenzy theme with Paul Cullen on Sept. 19
The concerts are sponsored by Munster Parks and Recreation. The department is still seeking vendors. Contact Jill at jhiggins@munster. org. for an application.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.