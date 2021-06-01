 Skip to main content
Munster Community Market opens Sunday
Munster Community Market opens Sunday

MUNSTER — The Munster Community Market opens on select Sundays beginning Sunday.

It offers a seasonal market of fresh, local produce, plants, flowers, prepared food, hand-crafted items, local businesses and musical entertainment.

The entertainment starts at noon. Admission is free.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Park parking lot.

The market theme, entertainment and dates include:

The Summer Kickoff theme with The Smolens on Sunday;

A Circus theme with DAM Band June 20;

A Bike to Market Day theme with Metropolly on July 11;

A Pet Friendly theme with Frank Ruvoli on July 18;

A lLand O'Frost Field Day with The Sky at Night on Aug. 1.

A Kiddie Karnival theme with James Gredda on Aug. 15;

A Football Fanatic theme with Mike Green on Sept. 5 and

A Fall Frenzy theme with Paul Cullen on Sept. 19

The concerts are sponsored by Munster Parks and Recreation. The department is still seeking vendors. Contact Jill at jhiggins@munster. org. for an application.

