MUNSTER — The Munster Police Department holds its next Crime Watch meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road.

Crime statistics, updates on recent incidents, a presentation from the department's new Crime Suppression Unit, and a $30 gift card as a door prize will be included. For more information, please contact Officer James Ghrist at 219-836-6639 or jghrist@munster.org.