Munster Crime Watch to meet Thursday

MUNSTER — The Munster Police Department holds its first quarterly Munster Crime Watch meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road.

Crime statistics for the past year, updates on recent incidents and a presentation from the Indiana attorney general's office on identity theft, scams and robocall prevention will be provided to the public.

A $30 Target gift card and additional items will be awarded as door prizes at the conclusion of the meeting.

For more information, please contact the Munster Police Department's Community Policing Unit, 219-836-6639.

