Munster-Dyer, Ogden Dunes transit districts set for discussion
The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has released draft boundaries for a transit development district in Munster and Dyer around the West Lake Corridor's future Main Street commuter rail station, and for a portion of another district in Ogden Dunes around the South Shore Line's Portage-Ogden Dunes Station.

The RDA will host online public forums regarding the TDDs this week. The Munster-Dyer TDD will be discussed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the Ogden Dunes TDD at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Details of the proposed TDDs are available for review and comment online at www.nwitdd.com and at Dyer Town Hall, 1 Town Square, for the Main Street district, and in the community room of the Ogden Dunes fire house, 111 Hillcrest Road, for the Ogden Dunes portion of the Portage/Ogden Dunes district.

The Main Street Station TDD draft shows a district centered on the station, stretching west toward the state line and east to Calumet Avenue. It stretches south along Sheffield Avenue, and northward along the West Lake rail line to take in a light industrial area west of Veterans Park, then up to the new Centennial and Maple Leaf developments on Calumet Avenue. 

The Ogden Dunes portion of the Portage-Ogden Dunes Station TDD would take in a portion of the town's southeast corner near the station. The bulk of that TDD will be outside the town's boundary.

For your information

To join the Munster-Dyer TDD meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, visit mksk.zoom.us/j/97302353209 or call 312-626-6799 and use the following webinar ID: 973 0235 3209.

To join the Ogden Dunes meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, visit mksk.zoom.us/j/95033562776 or call 312-626-6799 and use the following webinar ID: 950 3356 2776.

WATCH NOW: Waves crash on shore at Marquette Park Beach in Gary

