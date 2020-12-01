Munster-Dyer, Ogden Dunes transit districts set for discussion

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has released draft boundaries for a transit development district in Munster and Dyer around the West Lake Corridor's future Main Street commuter rail station, and for a portion of another district in Ogden Dunes around the South Shore Line's Portage-Ogden Dunes Station.

The RDA will host online public forums regarding the TDDs this week. The Munster-Dyer TDD will be discussed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the Ogden Dunes TDD at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Details of the proposed TDDs are available for review and comment online at www.nwitdd.com and at Dyer Town Hall, 1 Town Square, for the Main Street district, and in the community room of the Ogden Dunes fire house, 111 Hillcrest Road, for the Ogden Dunes portion of the Portage/Ogden Dunes district.

The Main Street Station TDD draft shows a district centered on the station, stretching west toward the state line and east to Calumet Avenue. It stretches south along Sheffield Avenue, and northward along the West Lake rail line to take in a light industrial area west of Veterans Park, then up to the new Centennial and Maple Leaf developments on Calumet Avenue.