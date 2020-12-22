 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Munster firefighters raise $5,800 for Cancer Resource Centre
alert urgent

Munster firefighters raise $5,800 for Cancer Resource Centre

{{featured_button_text}}
Mun Fire Donations

Some Munster Fire Department current and former members who added to the fundraising efforts were present at the check presentation to the Cancer Resource Centre. From left: Vita Ayala of the Cancer Resource Centre; Anthony Andello of the Cancer Resource Centre; Roxy Propeck of Community Cancer Research Foundation; Marie Macke of Community Cancer Research Foundation; Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc; Munster Deputy Fire Chief Dave Strbjak; Bill Nyhanna; Jonathan Fabian; Rick Herman Jr.; Ben Mecyssine and Ryan Abens.

 Provided

MUNSTER — Firefighters went above and beyond their original goal in their fundraising efforts for a cancer center in Munster that offers free resources and classes.

The campaign gathered $5,815 in funding to support classes and programs at the Cancer Resource Centre, according to the Munster Fire Department. 

The Munster Fire Department and the Munster Firefighters Association collaborated in the effort, selling and wearing T-shirts to raise awareness. Munster Fire Department Deputy Chief Dave Strbjak said the original goal was to sell 250 shirts.

“We far surpassed our initial goal, selling 719 shirts and collecting $5,815.09 in funding for the Centre,” Strbjak said. “It was a huge accomplishment driven by all of our firefighters both past and present, and so successful, we intend to make this an annual event.”

The Cancer Resource Centre, at 926 Ridge Road in Munster, is a part of the Community Cancer Research Foundation, which serves Northwest Indiana and the Chicago suburbs. 

The Cancer Resource Centre opened in 2003 and offers all of its services for free. It is funded by donations, grants and volunteer support. Resources include books, videotapes and other research tools. 

In addition, it provides a place where people can gather for support groups in a safe, socially distanced environment in both social and professionally-led sessions. Virtual classes and programs are also offered. 

For more information about the Cancer Resource Centre, visit cancerresourcecentre.com or call 219-836-3349.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts