Munster firefighters raise $5,800 for Cancer Resource Centre

MUNSTER — Firefighters went above and beyond their original goal in their fundraising efforts for a cancer center in Munster that offers free resources and classes.

The campaign gathered $5,815 in funding to support classes and programs at the Cancer Resource Centre, according to the Munster Fire Department.

The Munster Fire Department and the Munster Firefighters Association collaborated in the effort, selling and wearing T-shirts to raise awareness. Munster Fire Department Deputy Chief Dave Strbjak said the original goal was to sell 250 shirts.

“We far surpassed our initial goal, selling 719 shirts and collecting $5,815.09 in funding for the Centre,” Strbjak said. “It was a huge accomplishment driven by all of our firefighters both past and present, and so successful, we intend to make this an annual event.”

The Cancer Resource Centre, at 926 Ridge Road in Munster, is a part of the Community Cancer Research Foundation, which serves Northwest Indiana and the Chicago suburbs.

The Cancer Resource Centre opened in 2003 and offers all of its services for free. It is funded by donations, grants and volunteer support. Resources include books, videotapes and other research tools.