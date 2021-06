Munster Garden Clubs garden walk returns

MUNSTER — The Munster Garden Club’s popular annual garden walk returns later this month.

The walk features eight gardens. Tours are from 4-8 p.m. June 25 and noon-4 p.m. June 26, rain or shine.

Tickets are $10 and are available from members, as well as at Dean’s Lawn and Landscaping, Brumm’s Bloomin’ Barn, Dixon’s Florist and Gus Bock’s Ace Hardware.

Club activities are also back in full swing.

This past year, members met monthly on Zoom, but recently have begun meeting in person again. Monthly programs include presentations on gardening, wildlife, and other environmental topics.

To find out more about the garden club visit themunstergardenclub.org or like us on Facebook at The Munster Garden Club.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0