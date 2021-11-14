Munster girl provides Hope for the Holidays

Brooke Smith said she has a goal of creating 400 care bags this holiday season, and she is seeking some assistance with the endeavor.

Through Hope for the Holidays, which runs through Dec. 1, people can contribute packaged food items, craft supplies, travel-size toiletries and other items for the care bags.

There is a drop-off area in the main lobby of Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road. In addition to care bag items, people also can drop off aluminum pop tabs there. When recycled, the pop tabs can produce funding for the Ronald McDonald House.

The Hope for the Holidays program is associated with Brooke Smith’s organization, Project Gee, and a link to an Amazon wish list for care bag items also is available at www.projectgee.org.

“They directly ship those items to our office and we prepare them,” Jamie Smith said.

Brooke Smith said she started Project Gee after she volunteered at a Ronald McDonald House when she was 5 years old.

“And that’s why we do all this today,” she said.

Since it was formed, Project Gee created 950 care bags and donated 88 pounds of pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald House.