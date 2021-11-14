Munster girl provides Hope for the Holidays

MUNSTER — Brooke Smith is committed to providing Hope for the Holidays.
The 8-year-old Munster girl is in the third year of the annual event to collect items for care bags that she will provide to Chicagoland Ronald McDonald House locations.
Smith said care bags start out as normal brown lunch bags. They are then colored with a design and an uplifting message before they are stuffed with food, craft supplies and other items.
“And then we send it to the Ronald McDonald House and each kid gets a care bag,” Smith said.
The bags can be helpful for families because medical situations often happen unexpectedly and in an instant, so there isn’t time to gather even necessities, said Jamie Smith, Brooke’s mother.
“You’re moved so quick and your first priority is your child’s health,” Jamie Smith said.
She said the care bags can provide “something encouraging and fun and a good snack while they’re sitting in long waiting periods.”
Jamie Smith said there are six Ronald McDonald House locations in the Chicagoland area. On average, there are about 30 families in a house at a given time, she said.
“I’m glad that we’re able to provide some small piece of comfort,” she said.
Brooke Smith said she has a goal of creating 400 care bags this holiday season, and she is seeking some assistance with the endeavor.
Through Hope for the Holidays, which runs through Dec. 1, people can contribute packaged food items, craft supplies, travel-size toiletries and other items for the care bags.
There is a drop-off area in the main lobby of Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road. In addition to care bag items, people also can drop off aluminum pop tabs there. When recycled, the pop tabs can produce funding for the Ronald McDonald House.
The Hope for the Holidays program is associated with Brooke Smith’s organization, Project Gee, and a link to an Amazon wish list for care bag items also is available at www.projectgee.org.
“They directly ship those items to our office and we prepare them,” Jamie Smith said.
Brooke Smith said she started Project Gee after she volunteered at a Ronald McDonald House when she was 5 years old.
“And that’s why we do all this today,” she said.
Since it was formed, Project Gee created 950 care bags and donated 88 pounds of pop tabs to the Ronald McDonald House.
“That’s the momentum of where we are,” Jamie Smith said. “So we’re excited we’ll surpass the 1,000 care bag mark this holiday season. There’s a lot of families that are still at the houses right now.”
Brooke Smith said “Project Gee is my way of doing goodwill,” and her organization has other initiatives.
Another focus is cleaning and beautifying park space, and she has collaborated with the Munster Parks Department on projects.
“Brooke has this passion when she goes to the park…she started naturally picking up items on her own,” Jamie Smith said.
Project Gee will host park cleanup events in the spring and summer, and Brooke Smith is hoping to attract volunteers to those programs.