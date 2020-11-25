Munster girl relaunches Hope for Holidays drive

MUNSTER — As families celebrate Thanksgiving, a Munster girl is focused on bringing Hope for the Holidays.

Brooke Smith, 7, is in the midst of her second Hope for the Holidays program to create and deliver hundreds of care bags to children and families staying at Chicagoland Ronald McDonald House locations.

The care bag program is one of the initiatives associated with Brooke Smith’s organization, Project Gee. She started the organization in 2019 as a way to help families during times of need and inspire other children to take action.

Each care bag created by Project Gee is unique because it is decorated with drawings of flowers, butterflies, rainbows and other items. The bags also feature encouraging messages such as “You Are Strong,” “Shine On” and “Have A Great Day.”

The bags are filled with activities, small toys, snacks and other items to help bring some cheer to those at the Ronald McDonald House locations.

Brooke Smith has a goal of delivering 400 bags this year, and she is seeking some assistance along the way.

In particular, donations are needed to fill the care bags. That can include art activities, hard candy and other supplies.