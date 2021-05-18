Munster High math team finishes first in Academic Super Bowl

MUNSTER — Munster High School sent three teams to the Indiana Academic Super Bowl’s virtual competition, where the Math Team took a first place award.
The school’s Science and Interdisciplinary Teams finished in second place.
Indiana’s annual Academic Super Bowl is one of several student academic competitions sponsored by the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP), a not-for-profit, professional association serving more than 2,900 building level administrators in Indiana. Students compete as a group against other groups in rounds of timed, multiple-choice questions. Munster’s teams had to qualify for the May 10 event by successfully participating in preliminary District competition.
• Members of Munster’s Academic Super Bowl Math Team include: Thomas Ashcraft, Aishik Dhori, and Iris Gong.
• Members of Munster’s Academic Super Bowl Science Team include: Arman Kumar, Simon Nirenberg, and Trina Tagamolila.
• Members of Munster’s Academic Super Bowl Interdisciplinary Team include: Iris Gong, Stephen Heritage, Margaret Heritage, and Ava Quasney.