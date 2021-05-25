Munster High, Porter County Extension present program on fruit trees

MUNSTER — June can be the perfect time of year to plant a fruit tree or two in your yard, but if you lack a green thumb, Munster High School and the Purdue Porter County Extension have the perfect solution.

Nikky Witkowski, Purdue Porter County extension educator and master gardener, presents “Fruit Tree Considerations: Selecting the best fruit trees for your yard,” a free virtual program from 5 to 6 p.m. on June 10.

“People can expect to learn about the fruit trees currently growing at Munster High School as part of the Project Green initiative and how those three were selected,” Witkowski said. “We also will talk about the wide variety of fruit trees there are and how to select the best trees for the yard at home.”

Attendees will also learn the ups and downs of growing fruit trees and how to make the most of their allotted budget. The free program is co-sponsored by Purdue University Porter County Extension and Munster High School. Residents can access the presentation with this link: http://puext.in/MunsterFruit.

