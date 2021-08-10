Munster High, Purdue Extension partner in tree program

MUNSTER — Autumn can be the perfect time of year to plant a fruit tree or two, but if you lack a green thumb, Munster High School and the Purdue Porter County Extension have a solution.

Nikky Witkowski, Purdue Porter County Extension Educator and Purdue Extension Master Gardener, will present “Fruit Tree Considerations: Selecting the best fruit trees for your yard,” a free outdoor program from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 24 in Munster High School’s Project Green orchard.

“People can expect to learn about the fruit trees currently growing at Munster High School as part of the Project Green initiative and how those three were selected,” Witkowski said. “We also will talk about the wide variety of fruit trees there are and how to select the best trees for the yard at home.”

Witkowski added that attendees also will learn the ups and downs of growing fruit trees and how to make the most of their allotted budget.

The free program is co-sponsored by Purdue University Porter County Extension and Munster High School. Individuals who cannot attend the Aug. 24 outdoor program may access a digital version of the program here: https://forms.gle/FyyhHmbBSkDk19yU7

