Munster High School Debate Team wins first state title since 1994
Munster High School seniors Cynthia Chockalingam and Brink Wolak were named State Champion and State Runner-up in the Congressional Debate event.

 Provided

MUNSTER — Munster High School's Debate Team won the statewide championship at the Indiana High School Forensics Association 2021 State Finals – its first state title since 1994.

Senior Cynthia Chockalingam was named the State Champion in the Congressional Debate event at the virtual tournament that was held at Munster High School. Brink Wolak, also a senior, earned second place as State Runner-up.

Munster's High School Debate Team took top honors with 76.5 points, handily besting second place Carmel High School with its 58.5 points. West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School finished in third with 47.5 points.

Nearly 300 students from 28 schools around the state competed in the virtual tournament.

“Munster had a fantastic team showing. We were the only school in the tournament that had at least one entry make it from the preliminaries to the elimination rounds in every event,” said Steve Kennedy, one of Munster’s Debate Team coaches.

“It felt really great—still does. We finished in third place four years in a row, but everything came together this year. We didn't know we might win until the awards ceremony when they announced the results of the final rounds. In the end, it was really exciting, and everybody on the Debate Team contributed to the result.”

The state champion Munster team including Chockalingam, Wolak, Reena Alsakaji, Ayush Arora, Maddi Bell, Ellie Brennan, Carina Crisan, Tyler Devenny, Aishik Dhori, Daniel Eriks, Mahsa Farahani, Mikyla, Farnell, Keira Hawk, Peter Hwang, Shriya Iyer, Jacob Katz, Gavin Kenning, Mallika Keralavarma, Sana Khan, Christine Kim, Andrew Klaich, Anagha Kodukula, Arman Kumar, Hannah Loredo, Richard Ma, Anushka Majety, Ethan Park, Vincent Qunell, Aadit Raikar, Surajpal Singh, James Stewart, and Emily Sun.

Arora finished eighth in the Congressional Debate. Crisan, Brennan, Hawk and Kenning were all semi-finalists in the Policy Debate.

Khan and Sun were quarter-finalists in the Public Forum Debate. Alsakaji and Majety were quarter-finalists in the Lincoln-Douglas Debate. Hwang, Katz, Park, Kumar and Ma finished as semi-finalists in the World Schools Debate.

Michael Buck, Steve Kennedy, Kathy Kennedy, Jessica Hilbrich, and Charmaine Connell coach the Munster Debate Team.  Munster English teacher Jordan Mayer has directed the program since 2010, and Munster economics teacher Don Fortner, a veteran speech and debate coach, also works with the team.

