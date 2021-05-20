 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Munster High School math team places first at Indiana Academic Super Bowl
urgent

Munster High School math team places first at Indiana Academic Super Bowl

  • Updated
STOCK - Munster High School mug

Munster High School 

MUNSTER — The Munster High School math team placed first in the Indiana Academic Super Bowl. 

Three teams from the school attended the virtual competition on May 10, according to a news release. Both the science and the interdisciplinary teams placed second.

Students on Munster's teams had to qualify for the state competition by participating in a preliminary district competition. For the state competition, students compete against other groups in multiple rounds of timed, multiple-choice questions.

6:32 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Monitoring LaPorte with Specialist Justin Dyer

Most teams had three students, including Thomas Ashcraft, Aishik Dhori and Iris Gong on the first place math team. Students on the science team were Arman Kumar, Simon Nirenberg and Trina Tagamolila.

The interdisciplinary team had four students: Iris Gong, Stephen Heritage, Margaret Heritage and Ava Quasney.

The annual state academic super bowl is sponsored by the Indiana Association of School Principals, a not-for-profit serving over 2,900 administrators in the state, the release said. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy pressed on fight over Jan 6 commission

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts