Munster High School math team places first at Indiana Academic Super Bowl

MUNSTER — The Munster High School math team placed first in the Indiana Academic Super Bowl.

Three teams from the school attended the virtual competition on May 10, according to a news release. Both the science and the interdisciplinary teams placed second.

Students on Munster's teams had to qualify for the state competition by participating in a preliminary district competition. For the state competition, students compete against other groups in multiple rounds of timed, multiple-choice questions.

Most teams had three students, including Thomas Ashcraft, Aishik Dhori and Iris Gong on the first place math team. Students on the science team were Arman Kumar, Simon Nirenberg and Trina Tagamolila.

The interdisciplinary team had four students: Iris Gong, Stephen Heritage, Margaret Heritage and Ava Quasney.

The annual state academic super bowl is sponsored by the Indiana Association of School Principals, a not-for-profit serving over 2,900 administrators in the state, the release said.

