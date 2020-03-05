Munster holds annual 'Snowflurry' event

MUNSTER — The Munster Police Department and Munster schools held Snowflurry 2020 Feb. 29 at Wilbur Wright Middle School.

About 240 fifth grade students were led in activities by over 150 Munster High School students throughout the event, which was also supervised by principals, fifth grade teachers, and school resource officers.

The event, which has been held as an extension of the police department's Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program for 30 years in Munster, focuses on drug prevention, bullying prevention, and the importance of treating others with respect.

The event included games, snacks, small group mentoring activities, and a craft station run by the Munster Junior Woman's Club. Students decorated delivery bags for the Meals on Wheels program.

The event concluded with a closing ceremony which was attended by the parents of the fifth grade students.

