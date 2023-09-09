Soon, viewers around the world will be able to see a Munster native rappel down to golden eagle nests, treat sloths that climbed up power lines in Costa Rica and try to round up a herd of bison by helicopter.

Wildlife veterinarian Michelle Oakley’s popular National Geographic show is returning for the 12th and final season.

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet” will debut the first episode of the new season, in which she herds unruly reindeer and treats a limping mini ram, at 9 p.m. Saturday on NatGeo Wild, a cable network that reaches viewers around the world. It will air at the same time every Saturday night and be added to the popular streaming services Disney+ and Hulu in October.

“It’s a show about me and my three daughters in the Yukon and really remote Alaska. We also travel to Costa Rica this season,” she said. “We travel all over the world doing vet work. We’ve been to Uganda, Sri Lanka and remote places where they don’t get vet care. There’s a good mix of vet care, wildlife conservation and adventure this season.”

She goes to Nome, Alaska to treat golden eagles that suffer from nearly toxic levels of lead contamination, partly from eating deer carcasses hunters left bullet-riddled. It’s a problem that also affects condors and bald eagles.

“The bald eagle parents nest on cliffs in remote areas you can’t access,” he said. “So we had to rappel down to the nests, which was crazy. We checked on the chicks to make sure they’re okay.”

This season she also rescues dogs, cats, chickens, bison and sloths in Costa Rica.

“They love to climb power lines and they get zapped, which can lead to injury and mortality,” she said. “We have messages out to the power companies to block the ability for sloths to climb. Some sloths survive but end up with broken bones, burns and fractures that sometimes have to be amputated. They can be released back in the wild even after an amputation. There are three-legged sloths out in the wild. Sloths, especially females, also have babies with them or are pregnant so if they die, we have to raise the baby for two years because it can be released.”

She also cares for spider monkeys, ocelots and other wild animals with the help of her daughters Sierra, Maya and Willow.

“A really cool part of the show is that it’s a family show. We travel together to provide vet services,” she said. “Sierra’s now a vet student in Australia. Willow couldn’t travel with us in past seasons but is now working on the show almost full-time. They were younger when the show started 10 years ago and people have been able to watch them grow up on the series. It’s docureality. You can’t script anything with animals. It’s all as it happening.”

She said it was an emotional season as it was the last. She hopes the program inspired more international wildlife rescue efforts.

“We get letters from older kids saying it inspired them to become veterinarians,” she said. “There are no words to describe how that makes me feel. When I was a kid I was really into animals and found out Jane Goodall was coming to the Lincoln Park Zoo with her book. My mother took me to meet her and I told her I want to do what you do. She waved her hand and said, ‘and you shall.’ It’s really exciting to be able to return that encouragement to young women, girls and boys too.”

Her mother Georgia Plantinga, who lives in Schererville, said Oakley was always around animals when she was a kid and cut her teeth at the Hammond Animal Hospital, where she volunteered every week. Oakley, whose first job was as a Times of Northwest Indiana carrier, learned from the veterinarian David George, who became a lifelong friend who went to her wedding.

After graduating from the University of Michigan she got an internship at the Calgary Zoo, which led to a job with the Canadian government when she moved to the Yukon. It sent her repeatedly to Sweden to work on a major international grizzly bear study.

She ended up striking out to start a private veterinary practice that led her to treat wild animals all over the world, including dogs, koalas and kangaroos that were burned in wildfires.

“I’m so proud of her,” Plantinga said. “Her show is broadcast worldwide. People all over the world are inspired by what she’s done. She’s an inspiration to them.”

NatGeo Wild airs the show in more than 50 countries. She gets recognized on the street in East Africa and South America.

“When we started the show there weren’t that many wildlife vets or vet shows,” she said. “They originally came to film three episodes and it just snowballed.”

The show’s success allowed her to obtain more equipment for the animals she treats, like X-rays and ultrasounds. It gave her the chance to meet many interesting people living in remote areas of Alaska and the Yukon.

“Especially the last couple seasons, the show has done a great job of telling the individual and family stories of the people living these remote lifestyles,” she said. “They deserve their own reality shows. They’re so interesting and independent.”

It also led to a lot of adventure, such as flying in helicopters and leaning out to try to dart wild animals. In this season, she for instance attempts to herd bison with a helicopter before switching to horseback when that didn’t work.

She hopes the show will continue to find viewers on streaming services and inspire people to do what they can to conserve wildlife.

“Hopefully people are inspired,” she said. “Everyone has a role to play. Some people volunteer for projects but you can do conservation by just not using plastic. I had to remove a plastic bag from a reindeer’s stomach this season. You can play a role by trying to buy things with less plastic and packaging.”

She’s launching the new Better Wild foundation, which will work to conserve wildlife worldwide. It will help wildlife centers and sell products like healthy, sustainable pet food with minimal packaging.

“It’s a nonprofit like Newman’s Own,” she said. “It will all go to help with wildlife conservation.”

Starting up the foundation may end up being the subject of her next reality show, which she’s still in talks about. She hopes to continue to inspire people.

“My mom has always been there for me. My dad and grandma were too. They always told me I could do whatever I wanted and to go for it and just do it. They believed in me. I was lucky to grow up with that love and support,” she said. “It’s a reminder to parents to encourage their kids to follow their dreams.”