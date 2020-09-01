Munster officers honored for service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Six Munster Police officers have been honored for their outstanding service to the community during the past year.

A ceremony was held recently during a Munster Town Council meeting.

Munster Police Officer Jonathan Hernandez was presented with the 2019 Munster Police Department Officer of the Year Award, an honor which is selected each year by the members of the police department.

He is a member of the Patrol Division and serves the department as a field training officer, evidence technician, and Honor Guard member. He is involved in community programs such as Community Readers and the department's annual Cops & Kids holiday shopping program for children in need.

Hernandez was also one of six Munster Police officers who were presented with Life Saving Awards during the ceremony for their actions during calls for service during the past year. The other five award recipients included Sgt. Daniel Croyle, Officer John Baran, K-9 Officer Alex Reillo, Detective Mark Ashcraft, and Officer Joseph Wells.

Each officer was presented with a certificate and medal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.