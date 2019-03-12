Dr. Sreekant Cherukuri, an ear, nose and throat specialist in Munster, says he was surprised to learn that there are no standards for vitamins and dietary supplements.
“More and more, patients were asking me about what dietary supplements to take. After looking into the industry, I realized that vitamins and supplements are not regulated by the (Food and Drug Administration) before they are sold," he said.
Spurred by the realization that many supplements may be ineffective at best and his own achy knees and muscles, Cherukuri researched.
He found turmeric and boswellia, a spice and an herb known for anti-inflammatory properties and long used to treat many conditions. But there was a catch. The body does not readily absorb either.
To increase the effectiveness of turmeric and boswellia, Cherukuri came up with the idea of combining them with sunflower oil, creating a supplement called Boscumin. The sunflower oil makes them fat-soluble, increasing absorption, Cherukuri says. "The fat-soluble turmeric and boswellia in Boscumin have been proven in over 40 human studies against placebo (sugar pill), so we are confident that they are effective."
The supplement became available in 2017 at boscumin.com and in select pharmacies and physicians' offices.
“We have also found that it is very effective for reducing muscle and joint soreness after exercise," said Indian-born Cherukuri, noting that turmeric has long been used in Eastern medicine for anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties.