Munster plans National Night Out events
Munster plans National Night Out events

STOCK Police - Munster cops
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Munster's 26th annual National Night Out Against Crime Celebration will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with a community parade on Columbia Avenue in front of Wilbur Wright Middle School and Munster High School.

The main event will run 5-8:30 p.m. at the Munster Community Pool, 8837 Calumet Ave. Activities will include free swimming for Munster residents (with state ID), door prizes, kids games, a magic show, emergency vehicles, K-9 demonstrations, approximately 100 booth participants, special guest appearances, a video gaming truck, Citizenship Award presentations, music, food vendors, a souvenir photo booth, crime prevention information and a closing fireworks display sponsored by Krazy Kaplan's.

A blood drive will also run that day 2:30-8:30 p.m. in front of the Munster Community Pool; walk-ups are welcome.

For more information, call 219-836-6639.

