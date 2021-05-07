Munster Speech and Debate team sends 19 to national tourney

Aidan Boyle, Carina Crisan

International Extemporaneous Speaking

Shriya Iyer

Congressional Debate

Cynthia Chockalingam, Ayush Arora

Public Forum Debate

Maddi Bell/Anagha Kodukula

Policy Debate

Keira Hawk/Gavin Kenning

Lincoln-Douglas Debate

Anushka Majety

In addition to the district congress qualifier on April 17, Munster High School competed virtually against eight area high schools in the Northwest Indiana NSDA district series at the district debate qualifier on Jan. 22-23 and at the district speech qualifier on March 6.

Students must place first or second in order to be eligible to participate in the NSDA’s National Tournament, which also will be held virtually for the second year in a row.