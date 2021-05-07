Munster Speech and Debate team sends 19 to national tourney

MUNSTER —The Munster High School Speech and Debate Team participated in the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) virtual district series in the spring semester.
Most recently, Munster added two additional congress qualifiers, bringing the team’s total to 19 competitors―the most national qualifiers in the school's forensics program’s history. The Munster Speech and Debate is preparing for the NSDA’s National Tournament on June 14-19, 2021. The qualifying students are:
Dramatic Interpretation
Delaney Craig, Mateo Bedolla, Charlie Mason
Humorous Interpretation
Anna Raycroft
Duo Interpretation
Michael Casner/Charles Iverson
Original Oratory
Michael McDunn
Programmed Oral Interpretation
Myanne Zachary
Informative Speaking
Srishti Sarkar
United States Extemporaneous Speaking
Aidan Boyle, Carina Crisan
International Extemporaneous Speaking
Shriya Iyer
Congressional Debate
Cynthia Chockalingam, Ayush Arora
Public Forum Debate
Maddi Bell/Anagha Kodukula
Policy Debate
Keira Hawk/Gavin Kenning
Lincoln-Douglas Debate
Anushka Majety
In addition to the district congress qualifier on April 17, Munster High School competed virtually against eight area high schools in the Northwest Indiana NSDA district series at the district debate qualifier on Jan. 22-23 and at the district speech qualifier on March 6.
Students must place first or second in order to be eligible to participate in the NSDA’s National Tournament, which also will be held virtually for the second year in a row.
Since 1965, Munster High School has qualified students yearly to the national tournament and has earned the NSDA national sweepstakes award eight out of the last 10 years. Munster High School also received the following Northwest Indiana NSDA District Awards: District Speech Champion and 2nd overall in the NSDA District Series; District Coach of the Year for Jordan Mayer, the director of Munster’s forensics program; and District Volunteer of the Year for Helen Engstrom, one of Munster’s coaches.
Munster’s coaching staff also includes Kathleen Boyle, Pat Bengert, Benjamin Boruff, Michael Buck, Charlie Connell, DonFortner, Jessica Hilbrich, Helena Jancosek, Steven Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy, Kenneth O’Drobinak, and Steven Stepnoski. Pat Bengert, Charlie Connell, Helen Engstrom, Jessica Hilbrich, and Don Fortner are volunteer coaches.
The NSDA is the largest interscholastic speech and debate organization serving middle school, high school, and collegiate students in the United States. The association provides competitive speech and debate activities, high-quality resources, comprehensive training, scholarship opportunities, and advanced recognition to more than 150,000 students and coaches every year. For 90 years, the NSDA has empowered more than 1.5 million members to become engaged citizens, skilled professionals, and honorable leaders in society.