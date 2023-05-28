Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MUNSTER —Five fifth-graders from Munster are top award recipients in Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Indiana's Annual Poster Contest.

Each of the students who completed the Munster Police Department's D.A.R.E. program during the past school year were invited along with fifth-graders all over Indiana to create a poster displaying what they learned during their D.A.R.E. classes.

The entries were judged by D.A.R.E. Indiana downstate, which also sponsored the prizes for one grand prize winner and five honorable mention winners.

Laein Choi, a fifth-grader at James B. Eads Elementary School, was selected as the grand prize winner and received a $100 gift card along with an invitation to a special awards ceremony later this year at the Indiana Governor's Mansion.

Zoey Blue (Ernest R. Elliott Elementary School), Savannah Briney (St. Thomas More School), Zenna Czapka (James B. Eads Elementary School) and Adeline Martinez (James B. Eads Elementary School) all were presented with $25 gift cards as honorable mention awards. Munster students won five out of the six awards that were presented throughout the state.