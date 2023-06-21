MUNSTER —Dolores Smolen of Munster has received a state service award for her work with the Lake County Chorus, The Noteables.

The Patty Hunt Service award from the Melody Makers of Indiana is given annually to a person for extraordinary service to MMIA though her local Lake County Chorus, the Noteables.

She has been a member of the chorus for 19 years and was the vice president for 12 years. She is one of the top ticket salespersons and publicity chairman.

She is the mother to six sons and has 12 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. She has traveled the world, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and is a dedicated and enthusiastic member to both The Noteables and the Melody Makers of Indiana, Inc.

She is very active in her church, singing in the choir and serving as treasurer of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also treasurer of her condo association and she served as treasurer on the endowment committee of her local school.

She was 95 years old on June 1.

The plaque noting the award will hang in the office of the Lake County Purdue Extension Office for one year. The Noteables was originally organized under that office.