Museum opening art gallery in Valpo

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Museum’s art collection is going to be walking across the street soon.

The Montague/Urschel Gallery — affectionately referred to by staffers as the MUG — will house the artworks in a museum space owned and operated by the Porter County Museum Foundation, Executive Director Kevin Pazour said Friday.

“For the first time ever, all of the artwork will be in a climate-controlled facility,” he said. A new HVAC system was installed at the MUG in early 2018 with “an incredible filtration system” and, most important, regulating the relative humidity.

The studio at 20 Indiana Ave. is on the southeast corner of Indiana Avenue and Franklin Street. The north half of building houses Aster & Gray, a retail shop. The southern half of the building was originally intended to be used for the Porter County Museum’s programming space but is being repurposed for the gallery that has been envisioned for years.

“I think there’s a great need to spotlight the arts,” Pazour said.

Joanne Urschel, chair of the foundation’s board of directors, stressed the intersection of arts and history.

“Without art, much of history would be lost to time,” she wrote for the members’ latest newsletter.