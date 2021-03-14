Museum opening art gallery in Valpo

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Museum’s art collection is going to be walking across the street soon.
The Montague/Urschel Gallery — affectionately referred to by staffers as the MUG — will house the artworks in a museum space owned and operated by the Porter County Museum Foundation, Executive Director Kevin Pazour said Friday.
“For the first time ever, all of the artwork will be in a climate-controlled facility,” he said. A new HVAC system was installed at the MUG in early 2018 with “an incredible filtration system” and, most important, regulating the relative humidity.
The studio at 20 Indiana Ave. is on the southeast corner of Indiana Avenue and Franklin Street. The north half of building houses Aster & Gray, a retail shop. The southern half of the building was originally intended to be used for the Porter County Museum’s programming space but is being repurposed for the gallery that has been envisioned for years.
“I think there’s a great need to spotlight the arts,” Pazour said.
Joanne Urschel, chair of the foundation’s board of directors, stressed the intersection of arts and history.
“Without art, much of history would be lost to time,” she wrote for the members’ latest newsletter.
“The arts record history and communicate it to the present. Through the arts, it is possible to see renditions of past events,” she wrote. “Through music, culture has been carried down through time to the present. Architecture reveals form and function of civilization. Dance, drama and literature allow the present to immerse itself into the times and lives of our past. The arts serve to connect us to our pasts and give direction to our futures.”
“It’s the perfect time to redevelop that 1,200 square feet into an art-focused gallery,” Pazour said.
Just a few weeks ago, the museum gave up on turning the adjacent space at 16 Indiana Ave., the former City Hall, into a new location. Pazour plans to talk with the county Board of Commissioners about some repairs that need to be made within the old jail building where the museum is housed.
As for the art gallery, “this effort is totally foundation-driven,” Pazour said. The foundation owns the 20 Indiana Ave. building.
“I think we’ve got great positioning downtown in the county seat,” he said.
Primarily Porter County artwork will be showcased at the new gallery. “I really do think that will play into what we do with that space,” Pazour said.
The museum’s entire staff and some volunteers are working on exhibits. The museum remains closed to the public because of the pandemic.
“I think everybody’s excited to have a public presence again,” Pazour said. The art gallery is expected to open for members only the first two weeks, beginning April 29. The normal schedule will begin May 13.
The museum will be closed Monday through Wednesday. It will be open 10-11:30 a.m. for museum members and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public Thursday through Sunday. No admission will be charged.
Face masks worn over the mouth and nose will be required during the visit. Visiting groups must remain 6 feet apart. Anyone feeling unwell should postpone their visit. Items such as large bags, backpacks, shopping bags and food will not be allowed.
Initially, no more than eight members of the public will be allowed at a time. That restriction will loosen as guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ease up.
“Right now, we want to make certain the space is as safe as possible,” Pazour said.
The MUG will be closed July 4, Thanksgiving and the following day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.