Musical Extravaganza to feature Grammy winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

Grammy Award winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and the world-renowned percussionist and tabla player Subhen Chatterjee will perform at the Indian American Cultural Center in Merrillville Friday.

The Musical Extravaganza concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the IACC at 8605 Merrillville Road in Merrillville. Dinner runs from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Chinmaya Mission Northwest Indiana is sponsoring the night of Indian classical music and cuisine.

Bhatt, a Padma Shri and Padma Bushan winner, will perform on the mohan veena he himself created, Indiaizing the western Hawaiian guitar by adding 14 more strings so it can be played with sitar, sarod and veena techniques.

A disciple of Pt. Ravi Shankar, he's considered a legend in his own right. His Indian classical music has been described as "pristine pure, delicate yet fiery music."

"With blinding speed and faultless legato, Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most expressive, versatile and greatest slide players in the world," his website states. "Being a powerhouse performer, Vishwa's electrifying performance always captivates the audience whether in the United States of America, Europe, Gulf countries or his motherland India. Vishwa Mohan has become the cultural ambassador of India by carrying the Herculean task of glorifying and popularizing Indian culture and music throughout the world."

He won a Grammy Award in 1994 for the World Music Album "A Meeting by the River" that he recorded with Ry Cooder. He has toured extensively around the world, including in the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Europe, the Middle East and Russia. He's been given an honorary degree by St. Petersburg University, as well as many other honors.

Donations run from $35 to $100 and include dinner.

For more information, visit chinmaya-nwindiana.org.