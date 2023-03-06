Lake Michigan is always changing, Ben Dickinson says.

After the St. Lawrence Seaway opened, sea lamprey arrived and “basically sucked the life out of lake trout.” Alewives invaded and died off in disgusting, rotted piles on piers and beaches.

In the 1960s, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources introduced Pacific salmon to Lake Michigan to create what has become a $1 billion sport fishing industry to solve that problem, the fisheries biologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says.

Zebra mussels hitched rides on ships coming from abroad via the St. Lawrence Seaway and created concerns about clogging inlet pipes and other damage. Then quagga mussels effectively “musseled” out the zebras and now carpet the bottom of Lake Michigan, affecting species in the waters above them.

Perch fishermen could verify this.

“The fish of the people, as many folks call yellow perch, are native fish, highly prized by anglers for their fast action, and they're really good to eat,” Dickson told a recent gathering of Northwest Indiana Green Drinks. “Unfortunately, by and large, the perch fishery has been pretty poor over the past decade or so.”

The effort devoted to perch fishing has declined tremendously.

“There's probably a lot going on that into that, but summer lake conditions in the last few years have haven't been great for perch fishing,” Dickinson said. “We want long bouts of south winds, warm and stable weather that creates a strong thermocline and concentrates fish into predictable areas, and we haven't had that too much.

“In the past few years, perch might be acting differently than the past, inhabiting deeper water or using different food sources.” The perch are not spawning as successfully as they used to, either.

“We asked the anglers how deep they are fishing. And in the early 2000s, perch fishermen in the spring were averaging very consistently about 25 feet of depth. And now people are fishing over 50 feet deep, so it's doubled in 20 years. The depth has doubled that people are fishing for perch.”

It’s a similar situation for salmon in the summer. In the early 2000s, it was very consistent, between 60 and 70 feet, he said. Now it’s more than 100 feet for trout and salmon fishing, a substantial increase.

“2010 is kind of like a year that a sea change of some sort happened, probably due to mussels,” Dickinson said. That’s the year that biologists looked at the spread of quagga mussels in Lake Michigan.

Most of the decline in perch fishing is probably because of quagga mussels and reducing that spring plankton bloom, he said. Increased water clarity means reduced food for fish near the surface.

“In the 1980s, you could see 3 to 4 feet down probably. Water was kind of greenish. Now, in the summer, if you're a few miles offshore, you could see down 50 to 55 feet. It's almost like offshore ocean level of clarity.”

Without food near the surface, fish are going deeper and finding other sources of food. Alewives are being discarded in favor of round gobies as prey for perch, whitefish, lake trout and brown trout, Dickinson said.

The changes largely stem from re-engineering the Great Lakes.

“Before the Erie Canal was dug to connect Lake Ontario and into Lake Erie, and therefore the rest of the upper Great Lakes, Lake Michigan’s fish community was fairly simple. It was a very large, clear lake without a ton of nutrients in the main lake, and there were a handful of really important native fish to know about.”

The offshore waters were dominated by lake trout, which was the top predator in the lake, along with with whitefish, ciscoes and berbeka. Eelpout was another main predator in the near-shore area. Some of the more notable species would be smallmouth bass, yellow perch, various shiners and lake sturgeon.