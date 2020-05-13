Nassar-related case dismissed against ex-university chief

“The testimony and documentary evidence show ... that no one remembers communicating with Dr. Simon about Dr. Nassar in 2014,” the judge said.

“Not one person was able to testify that in 2014 they communicated with Dr. Simon or remembered having knowledge of someone else communicating with Dr. Simon about Dr. Nassar or the nature of the complaint against him,” Maurer said.

Investigators, he noted, “interviewed hundreds of people and searched through thousands of pages of documents.”

In his 25-page opinion, the judge criticized the veteran detectives who interviewed Simon, saying they repeatedly missed opportunities to clarify questions during their meeting, which occurred three months after she abruptly resigned.

The attorney general's office said it would take Maurer's decision to the Michigan Court of Appeals and try to get the charges reinstated.

Simon quit as Michigan State president in January 2018, hours after Nassar was sentenced to prison following days of wrenching testimony from his victims.

Besides working at Michigan State, he was team doctor at USA Gymnastics, based in Indianapolis, which trains Olympians. Those elite athletes, too, said they were victims.