Nathan Hale Elementary holds virtual Literacy Night

WHITING —The annual Literacy Night at Nathan Hale Elementary School took a virtual spin this year in lieu of the regular in-person one normally held each fall.

Families were able to sign up using google forms and packets of materials were distributed prior to Literacy Night. Some 176 students registered for the event, which was held on the evening of Dec. 16.

Students logged in from home into virtual classrooms that were facilitated by staff, who used google slides created ahead of time for the evening's activities.

The theme for the evening was "Candy Land," so all games and activities were related to sweets, including snacks and stories.

Students received game boards, books, treats, and a craft in their packet and used the materials to participate in the activities throughout the evening. Activities including word bingo, scattegories, name that character, making words, and a scavenger hunt.

Following the games, students made a beaded craft and snacked on puppy chow mix while listening to several guest readers from the community read candy-themed story books.