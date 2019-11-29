Lansing resident CP Crawford led an extraordinarily long life that began in 1907 — a year before the Ford Model T was introduced — and spanned two World Wars, the Cold War, the Great Depression, the moon landing and many more historic milestones.
Crawford grew up in an era of Jim Crow laws and segregation in Jackson, Mississippi, and lived long enough to receive a letter of congratulations from the country's first black president.
But perhaps even more remarkable than Crawford's staggering longevity was that the oldest living man in America, according to the 110 Club, died on the exact same day as the oldest American, Alelia Murphy, in a stunning coincidence.
Both Crawford and Murphy, a 114-year-old former seamstress from New York City's Harlem neighborhood, died Nov. 23.
What are the odds?
The Gerontology Research Group verified that Murphy was 114 years and 140 days old when she died. The North Carolina native, who came to New York because of the Harlem Renaissance, has been described as a "Harlem icon." She credited her long life to trusting in God and being a good person, according to CNN Wire.
The Sandy Springs, Georgia-based Gerontology Research Group said 114-year-old Hester Ford, of North Carolina, is now the oldest living American.
At 116 years and 331 days old as of Friday, Kane Tanaka, of Japan, is the world's oldest person, according to the group.
Crawford long lived at the Tri-State Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lansing, just south of Interstate 80. After celebrating his 112th birthday in August, the Chicago White Sox invited him to attend his first game at Guaranteed Rate Field, where he was feted in a special ceremony on the field and given the chance to meet Hall of Famer Harold Baines.
The longtime South Side resident often credited his longevity to minding his own business and treating other people right. His death attracted national media attention, including as the featured daily obituary on legacy.com.