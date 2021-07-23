National park exploring new services

An Indiana Dunes National Park team is looking for ways to improve amenities at the park, including potential commercial opportunities.
Among the ideas is a vending machine for firewood.
Kevin Kramer, chief lumberjack at Sturgeon’s Tree Surgeons near Michigan City, said he hopes to operate a large vending machine for people who want firewood for campfires while visiting the park.
The machine is a large trailer, so it could be hauled to venues where the park is holding festivals as well as locations where campfires are likely, Kramer said. The firewood would be primarily hardwoods — oak, locust, cherry and ash.
Dileep Gangolli operates vending machines at the park. “I’ve kept the prices very low,” he said, such as $1 for a bottle of water. The machines have healthy beverages and food options such as the ones from Green Grocer Chicago. He stocks protein bars, which are popular with hikers, and animal crackers for the kids.
Gangolli visited West Beach Friday for one of two open houses the National Park Service held to gather ideas for ways to improve the visitor experience and for businesses to make some money while improving amenities.
“This is the first time that I’m aware of that the national park has reached out to entrepreneurs,” he said.
He appreciates the park’s willingness to help local entrepreneurs earn a living while improving the visitor experience.
Among the ideas suggested were bicycle, kayak, canoe and paddleboard rentals; food and beverage options, including locally produced alcoholic beverages; hands-on instructional activities like painting, crafts and photography; tour guides for birding, local history and other treks; and inexpensive game rentals.
Visitors who come on the South Shore Line trains often need a knowledgeable guide to help them find the best locations in the park to visit as well as nearby restaurants and other attractions, Gangolli said.
Mike Gard, who operates Dunes Photo Tours, acts as a tour guide for visitors who book him in advance of their visit. “Sometimes they want photographic instruction, sometimes they just want a personal tour guide,” he said.
The park’s name change to Indiana Dunes National Park has boosted visitation at the park and business for Gard, he said.
The open houses at West Beach and Portage Lakefront Park were fruitful, park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said.
“This is sort of wonderful, bumping into the visiting public,” he said. “What would they like to see as different services in the park?”
Among the existing commercial operations is ranger-led tours about the Emita II, which sails out of Michigan City’s Millennium Plaza, near the Franklin Street drawbridge. Harbor Country Adventures, which operates the Emita II, pays the park’s cost to provide the ranger and sells out those tours, Labovitz said.
“The opportunity here is golden,” said Skaidra Kempowski, the national park’s chief of business and commercial services.
She is being assisted this summer by two interns working on their master’s degrees. Indiana Dunes is one of nine national parks hosting interns this summer to evaluate opportunities to improve amenities.