National park exploring new services

He appreciates the park’s willingness to help local entrepreneurs earn a living while improving the visitor experience.

Among the ideas suggested were bicycle, kayak, canoe and paddleboard rentals; food and beverage options, including locally produced alcoholic beverages; hands-on instructional activities like painting, crafts and photography; tour guides for birding, local history and other treks; and inexpensive game rentals.

Visitors who come on the South Shore Line trains often need a knowledgeable guide to help them find the best locations in the park to visit as well as nearby restaurants and other attractions, Gangolli said.

Mike Gard, who operates Dunes Photo Tours, acts as a tour guide for visitors who book him in advance of their visit. “Sometimes they want photographic instruction, sometimes they just want a personal tour guide,” he said.

The park’s name change to Indiana Dunes National Park has boosted visitation at the park and business for Gard, he said.

The open houses at West Beach and Portage Lakefront Park were fruitful, park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said.

“This is sort of wonderful, bumping into the visiting public,” he said. “What would they like to see as different services in the park?”