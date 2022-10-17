 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Weather Service warns of hazardous weather conditions, including Lake Michigan flooding

Lifeguard stands at Whiting’s Whihala Beach are shown in 2020 as high winds and waves along the Lake Michigan shoreline led to flood warnings in the Region.

 John Luke, file, The Times

The National Weather Service is warning of hazardous weather conditions in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana on Monday night.

It canceled a winter weather advisory for Porter and Jasper counties after the bulk of the lake-effect snow expected to hit Northwest Indiana moved east.

Small accumulations of slushy snow are still possible.

The National Weather Service's Hazardous Weather Outlook warned of limited snow risk in Northwest Indiana, elevated non-thunderstorm wind risk along the Indiana shoreline, limited thunderstorm risk in Northwest Indiana and elevated flood risk along the Lake Michigan shorelines in Northwest Indiana.

"Windy conditions will continue tonight with gusts up to 35 mph area-wide and up to 45 to 50 mph near the Indiana shoreline," the National Weather Service said in the advisory. "Brief moderate to heavy wet snow showers resulting in minor slushy accumulations, are possible in northwest Indiana in Porter and Jasper Counties during the mid-evening into the overnight. Lightning is also possible during this time."

Lakefront communities in the Calumet Region should brace for potential flooding.

"Minor lakeshore flooding due to large waves is probable along parts of the Indiana shoreline," the National Weather Service warned.

