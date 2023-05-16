People will have the chance to learn more about native plants and bring home some of their own to plant in their lawns and gardens.

The Indiana Dunes National Park is hosting two talks on native plants next weekend, and the Gabis Arboretum is running a native-plant sale through Friday.

"Grow your plant knowledge and plan out your own native flower garden while you learn about the diverse plant life that grows throughout the Indiana Dunes," Supervisory Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "Renowned botanists Steve Sass and Nate Scheerer will be sharing their expertise at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center during two programs."

Scheerer will discuss native plants and how they can be incorporated into landscaping from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Visitor Center (also known as the Dorothy Buell Visitor Center), 1215 N. State Road 49 in Porter.

Sass will talk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, about the Dunes' botanical treasures, plant communities and their essential role in the web of life.

The Friends of the Indiana Dunes is sponsoring the programs. It will hold its 27th annual Native Plant Sale on June 3 and is taking orders at dunefriends.org (click on Native Plant Sale at the top).

The Gabis Arboretum, 450 W. 100 North in Valparaiso, also is running a plant sale through noon Friday. People can buy plugs, pints and seed mix to support the arboretum.

It's selling native plants like Blue-Stemmed Goldenrod, Butterfly Weed, Cardinal Flower, Compass Plant, Heath Aster, Prairie Dropseed, Royal Catchfly, Micro Prairie Seed Mix, Blue Wild Indigo, Celandine Poppy, Cup Plant, Obedient Plant, Purple Prairie Clover, Rough Blazing Star and Switch Grass.

The native plants growing in the arboretum have adapted to thrive in the Region. They attract native pollinators and beautify the landscape.

Orders can be picked up May 20 or 21 or at a later date by arrangement. For more information, call 219-462-0025 or visit pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum.