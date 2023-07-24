Near North Title Group, a Chicago-based firm with a Merrillville office, has acquired Doma's Midwestern operations, including its offices throughout Indiana.

The title company is expanding its presence in Indiana by taking over 30 Doma offices.

Near North Title Group nwo has 13 offices throughout Indiana, including a Northwest Indiana office in Merrillville.

It will take over Doma's Indiana offices in Warsaw, Marion, Columbia City, Muncie and Fort Wayne. It also acquired offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

San Francisco-based Doman, which bills itself as a "leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry," also sold its Texas offices to Capital Title of Texas.

Doma, which aims to make homebuying more affordable, is restructuring to become more profitable.

“These strategic transactions are aligned with our mission-driven go-forward strategy and refined focus on our core underwriting and technology business," Doma Founder and CEO Max Simkoff said in a press release. "Our Texas and Midwest operations have a track record of providing excellent customer service. We believe we have found optimal homes for our Local team members in the branches we have sold. I want to thank these teams for their hard work and dedication to Doma and our vision over the years.”

Near North has grown to about 60 offices in the Midwest and Florida and is adding 100 staffers.

“Our mission at Near North Title Group is to partner with our clients and protect their interests throughout the real estate transaction process,” CEO Dan Fowler said in a press release. “This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for us to extend our reach and enhance our ability to serve clients across the Midwest. We are excited to welcome the talented team from Doma.”

Near North Title Group has been in business more than 30 years and facilitates more than $10 billion in transactions a year.