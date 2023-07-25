PORTER — South Shore Line rail service between Michigan City and Porter should resume late this summer, and from Porter to Gary this winter, as the railroad nears the finish line for the Double Track NWI project, officials said Monday.

Passengers are currently being bussed between Michigan City and the Gary Metro Center station as the $377 million construction project continues the effort to add a second track, build new stations and install new bridges and associated infrastructure between the cities.

Substantial completion of construction work is expected in mid-November, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Michael Noland told the Board of Trustees at their regular business meeting.

“We are nearing the home stretch here,” Noland said.

More than 54,000 passenger rides on busses were provided in June, according to NICTD. Noland said both passengers and the railroad will be happy to get back on the tracks, which should happen for the Michigan City to Dune Park station leg in late September, and for the Dune Park to Metro Center leg sometime early in 2024.

The return of that service will be according to the schedule and using the infrastructure in place before the Double Track project. Full revenue service – with additional trains using the newly installed tracks and catenary – is scheduled for May 2024, after testing and training on what Noland described as “a new railroad.”

The $377 million construction price tag is about $2 million higher than the original contract, a less-than-1% growth with which railroad officials expressed satisfaction.

NICTD’s other major capital project, the West Lake Corridor, has had more pressure on its price tag and schedule than Double Track.

The original contract, for both design and construction of the new railroad, was about $555 million. That’s risen to $582 million, partly as a result of $6 million to $8 million in upgrades requested and paid for by municipalities, but also partly due to environmental remediation work in north Hammond.

Noland said the original contract had a $5 million allowance for the work, but that’s increased since, by $5 million in March and another $8.1 million approved Monday.

The West Lake Corridor will join the South Shore Line in north Hammond, which will also be the site of a maintenance yard.

“When we went into this project, we knew that that area in north Hammond had environmental issues,” Noland said.

Properties from which contaminants had to be removed include a trucking company and scrap yard, he said.

“It’s a lot of money to remediate this site but the site that we acquired we knew was going to have challenges.”

The West Lake schedule currently calls for full revenue service to begin in May 2025, and Noland said he’s still “cautiously optimistic” that will be the case.

Some pressure’s been put on the schedule by longer-than-anticipated project design work, notably at 45th Street in Munster, which West Lake will bridge over, which impacts the parallel CSX freight railroad tracks, which cross at grade.

The joint venture F.H. Paschen/Ragnar Benson has the design/build contract.

“One of the big challenges they’ve had is getting the design approved by CSX,” Noland said. The bridge caissons will require movement of CSX signaling infrastructure.

The bridge at 45th, which will extend over the CN freight tracks to the north, also requires sewer and NIPSCO infrastructure relocations.

Noland said the railroad hopes design work will be done by the end of the year and that the project can get back on track for May 2025 revenue service.

