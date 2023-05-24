The weather's warming up, the grass is lush and green and it's light out much later.

Add in the upcoming three-day weekend and it's time to hit the highways.

The siren call of the open roads beckons for many this Memorial Day weekend. People are going to gas up, pack their bags and get out of town for a brief vacation, often within a few hours driving distance.

An estimated 891,081 Hoosiers will travel 50 miles or more on the unofficial start to the summer travel season, AAA forecasts. That's just shy of the record-high 910,639 who traveled in 2019 and up from 840,031 last year.

“Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to what promises to be a very busy summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong, and Americans still want to travel. Because of that, we’ve seen demand come roaring back, just shy of pre-pandemic levels in Indiana.”

It's estimated 812,000 Hoosiers will drive, 47,000 will fly and 31,000 will take buses, trains and cruises to travel this weekend. That's compared to 771,274 drivers last Memorial Day weekend and 823,970 in 2019.

It's estimated 2 million people in neighboring Illinois will travel, also just shy of the 2.08 million record set in 2019. An estimated 1.8 million Illinoisans will drive while another 108,000 will fly.

While gas prices remain comparatively elevated over what they cost before Russia invaded Ukraine, filling up one's tank will be a whole lot cheaper than a year ago.

"It’s looking like Illinois drivers will spend a dollar per gallon less for gasoline than they did last Memorial Day weekend," said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "However, even if pump prices do suddenly rise this week, it’s unlikely it’d be by a large enough margin that Illinois drivers would change their plans since most travel plans have already been finalized by now."

Nationally, AAA estimates 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. That’s about 2.7 million 7% more than last year but less than the 42.8 million in 2019 and the record 44 million in 2005. An estimated 37.1 million will drive a 6% increase as compared to last year.

The worst travel time is expected to be between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday. The peak congestion in the Chicago metropolitan area that Northwest Indiana is part of is expected to take place at 5 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 94.

About 3.4 million Americans will fly despite the higher ticket prices. Air travel is up 11% as compared to last year and 5.4% to the pre-pandemic benchmark of 2019. People are expected to flock to destination like Orlando, New York City, Las Vegas, Denver, Boston, Anaheim, and Canton, Ohio.