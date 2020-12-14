Neel named District 10 Conservation Officer of the Year

Indiana Conservation Officer Alex Neel, who serves Lake County, has been selected as the 2020 District 10 Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year.

He has served as a conservation officer for three years.

In addition to his patrol duties, Neel also serves as a passenger-for-hire inspector.

District 10 covers LaPorte, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter, Pulaski and Starke counties.

The district award puts Neel in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is given to the top overall conservation officer in the state of Indiana and selected from the 10 district award winners.

The Pitzer Award is named after Indiana Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity on Jan. 1, 1961 in Jay County.

