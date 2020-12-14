 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neel named District 10 Conservation Officer of the Year
urgent

Neel named District 10 Conservation Officer of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}

Indiana Conservation Officer Alex Neel, who serves Lake County, has been selected as the 2020 District 10 Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year.

He has served as a conservation officer for three years.

In addition to his patrol duties, Neel also serves as a passenger-for-hire inspector.

District 10 covers LaPorte, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter, Pulaski and Starke counties.

The district award puts Neel in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is given to the top overall conservation officer in the state of Indiana and selected from the 10 district award winners.

The Pitzer Award is named after Indiana Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity on Jan. 1, 1961 in Jay County.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bob Kasarda's most memorable stories of 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts