LAKE STATION — Democratic mayoral candidates in Lake Station want to focus on infrastructure and the youth in the community.

Mayor Bill Carroll is facing former City Councilman Neil Anderson in the May primary.

Carroll is in his first term as mayor. He said his mother served on the Griffith Town Council, and she inspired him to become politically active.

“I learned the importance of listening to people and going door-to-door and talking to people,” he said.

He said there have been many positives in Lake Station during his first term.

“We are an up-and-coming city,” Carroll said. “We have the foundation set and now we just need another four years to continue on that foundation.”

Carroll said improving infrastructure has been a priority. During the past four years, many streets have been repaired, pipe has been installed and six lift stations have been replaced. Many of those projects have been done with grant money. He said he will continue focusing on infrastructure enhancements if elected to another term as mayor.

Carroll believes more youth activities are needed in the city, and he’s willing to have conversations with groups interested in running baseball, softball and other youth leagues.

Updating park space is another goal. Carroll said Lake Station is investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in parks facilities.

“We’re going to fix every one of our parks,” he said.

Carroll said Lake Station has financial limitations, with a budget around $3.1 million. He said he’s working to bring in more businesses and development to enhance the city’s tax base.

“I’m talking with commercial (realty agents) about aspects for Central Avenue,” he said.

Carroll also continues efforts to clear the former city hall property, which could create redevelopment opportunities there.

He said collaboration often is needed to attract growth, and he plans on continuing to work with Hobart and New Chicago on potential grant opportunities or other funding methods to address Ridge Road. He said that endeavor will cost millions of dollars, and none of the communities can do it alone.

“Ridge Road should be a corridor for economic development to Lake Station,” Carroll said.

But making positive change doesn’t happen overnight: “Everything takes time, which is why it’s important to have another four years.”

Anderson, an Edison High School graduate, has long been involved in the community. He helped coach junior high school and high school football in the city, and he worked in Lake Station’s City Court from 2008 to 2011. Anderson also served on the City Council for nearly two terms.

When he was first elected to the council, he planned on eventually running for mayor, he said: “I feel like it’s my time to try and get this city going in the right direction.”

He said he knows the people of Lake Station because he’s lived in the city his entire life, and that will help him if he's elected mayor.

Anderson described himself as hardworking and blue-collar, “like most people in this city are. I feel like I have a good understanding of what people want out of their city leaders.”

Anderson said he would continue to focus on roadwork and infrastructure improvements that started while he was on the City Council.

He said the city’s financial situation has improved since he first took office, and having a balanced budget can help Lake Station receive grants for street work.

“I’ll keep pushing that,” he said.

Anderson said he’s also focused on bringing youth sports back to the city. He said Lake Station is without Little League, Pop Warner, youth basketball and other sports.

“We really don’t have much in the city for kids to do,” he said.

Anderson said his daughter plays softball in Portage, and he joined the softball board in that community.

“I’ve learned a lot about how the day-to-day operations work of running a softball league or a baseball league. Made some resources, some connections with people, so we could host tournaments, get involved in tournaments.”

He said he would like to bring basketball tournaments to the city, game nights and other youth activities. “Just trying to do as much as we can for kids around here.”