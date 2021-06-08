Nelly, Busta Rhymes to headline July 14 Festival of the Lakes show

HAMMOND — Three rap artists are set to perform at the Festival of the Lakes after an R&B group had to cancel due to health issues, city officials said Tuesday.

Busta Rhymes and Nelly will co-headline the festival on July 14 after The O'Jays had to cancel, as the lead singer is dealing with a health issue, said Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., who made the announcement during the Tuesday episode of his podcast, Left of Center.

"Obviously with the lead singer gone, that was the only original member left of The O'Jays, so we were basically getting an O'Jays cover band without that guy and (it) sort of changed the show," McDermott said. "A lot of people bought tickets anticipating to see the lead singer there, and obviously, that wasn't happening."

Twista will open for both rappers, McDermott said. Twista's performance will begin at 7 p.m., with performances from Busta Rhymes and Nelly to follow starting at 9 p.m.

Both Twista and Nelly have performed at the festival; this will be the first time Busta Rhymes will take the stage at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.