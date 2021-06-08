Nelly, Busta Rhymes to headline July 14 Festival of the Lakes show

HAMMOND — Three rap artists are set to perform at the Festival of the Lakes after an R&B group had to cancel due to health issues, city officials said Tuesday.
Busta Rhymes and Nelly will co-headline the festival on July 14 after The O'Jays had to cancel, as the lead singer is dealing with a health issue, said Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., who made the announcement during the Tuesday episode of his podcast, Left of Center.
"Obviously with the lead singer gone, that was the only original member left of The O'Jays, so we were basically getting an O'Jays cover band without that guy and (it) sort of changed the show," McDermott said. "A lot of people bought tickets anticipating to see the lead singer there, and obviously, that wasn't happening."
Twista will open for both rappers, McDermott said. Twista's performance will begin at 7 p.m., with performances from Busta Rhymes and Nelly to follow starting at 9 p.m.
Both Twista and Nelly have performed at the festival; this will be the first time Busta Rhymes will take the stage at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park.
McDermott said he is "going to have to get heavy on Busta," and he plans to familiarize himself with the rap artist to ensure "when we're walking around on stage I'm not walking around with a roadie, I'm walking around with the actual artist himself."
The longtime mayor recently revealed during an episode of Left of Center that he mistook a roadie for rapper 2 Chainz the year he performed at the festival.
McDermott also sung praises for Nelly and Twista, both of whom he called "great guys."
A limited number of VIP passes are available for the acts playing the festival, including Old Dominion; Nelly and Busta Rhymes; Limp Bizkit; REO Speedwagon; Sammy Hagar and Friends; and Los Tucanes de Tijuana.
For more information, or to purchase VIP passes, visit www.festivalofthelakes.com.