'Never too late to start over': United Way's Level Up helps clients to financial stability

HIGHLAND — Sunday’s graduates of United Way of Northwest Indiana’s Level Up program stepped onto a stage to receive congratulations and a gentle reminder: This is only the beginning.

“Keep on pushing and leveling up,” Rafael Swift of Hammond told them. “It does not stop.”

Swift and wife Lourdes, 2021 graduates of the program, addressed the graduation dinner for the 69 newest graduates at the Wicker Park Social Center.

Lourdes tried to enter the workforce after having not worked for five years. Through Level Up, she has earned certification in medical billing.

“This has been a true blessing,” she said. “They helped us achieve our goals. They made our goals their goals.”

Rafael, having worked for Lake Ridge Schools, has become certified in insurance and plans to open his own office.

Level Up “has been life-changing, inspiring,” he said. “It’s never too late to start over.”

Lourdes called the program “truly a family. They’ve been with me every step of the way.”

Rafael described Level Up as a “community that will nurture you and help you grow with life goals. It will help you not give up … in overcoming that poverty mindset.”

Level Up provides access to soft-skills training, financial education, trade certification training, job connection, employment and retention guidance, and elimination of financial and social-economic barriers.

Depending on their circumstances, participants complete the program in 12 to 18 months.

Clients must commit to and complete all program requirements, including meeting one-on-one with Level Up staff and meeting income and household requirements.

In return, they receive financial education counseling; access to workshops on such topics as expense planning, credit, savings and homeownership; career planning support, assistance navigating community resources and a support network.

The program began in 2019 and graduated its first class of 45 people last year.

Director Erin Stojic noted that 1 in 4 Northwest Indiana households is struggling financially daily: “These people are hard-working, working maybe two, three jobs, with no benefits. They can’t afford basic necessities. We created this program to help them get better-paying jobs, to make more money to survive and thrive."

She added, “We help people find their program and make sure it’s the right program. We try to identify barriers that keep persons from getting needed resources. We help them navigate through their situations.”

Graduate Kristopher Prisco, of St. John, entered the program in October 2021 when he was working in an auto shop in Lynwood. He was looking for more personal training from a teacher. Today he is a welder.

“The program helped me manage through school, and I was capable of getting a job,” he said, adding that Level Up helped him learn to save money.

Alicia L. Hampton, owner of Strike & Walk Da Cup Welding of Hammond, partners with Level Up to prepare students. “This takes a lot of work, dedication and sacrifice,” she said. “And they did it.”

Tyler Johnson, of East Chicago, went from working at a health-care staffing agency to being a licensed massage therapist.

“I learned my possibilities are endless,” Johnson said.

Loretta Dozier, of East Chicago, works as a medical assistant for the Indiana Department of Child Services. “I can work with children and help their lives,” she said.

Maria Cruz, of Schererville, entered Level Up in January and completed the program two months later. She works as a medical assistant at a Munster medical professional building.

“They were very helpful, especially with my family,” said Cruz, the mother of five, ages 5 to 29. “I want to do more. I want to become a registered nurse.”

Kimberly Campbell of Merrillville is proud of her son, Christopher Smith, for completing the program and landing a new job.

Poet Carnessa Carnes of Michigan City, opening the graduation program, encouraged the new graduates to “keep your momentum.”

“Don’t stop here. Make a difference in the community," United Way board president Jeff Strack said.

Adam O’Doherty, president and CEO of United Way of Northwest Indiana, hopes the program grows to have 1,000 graduates — then 10,000 more.

“Too many people are struggling in our society, and we gotta change that,” he said. “We have to elevate families to break the cycle of poverty.”

The program is always taking new enrollees. To learn more about Level Up, visit unitedwaynwi.org/level-up or call 219-464-3583 in Porter County or 219-923-2302 in Lake County.