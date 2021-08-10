New $12 million Hampton Inn opens in Crown Point

The longtime mayor said he hasn't had a chance to stay in the new hotel, but noted he has been inside and loves how images of the city hang on the walls of the rooms.

While the hotel officially opened its doors to guests the last week of July, an invitation-only grand opening is planned for a later date, Gilchrist said.

Although open for less than two weeks, Gilchrist told The Times the hotel has seen, on average, a 50% occupancy, and "on the weekends we've been sold out."

Those numbers, Gilchrist said, aren't normal.

"We are extremely, extremely happy with having opened up," he said. "It's a combination of the sporting events that are going on in the area, and then just other people traveling either up and down 65."

"Pleasantly surprised," about the numbers, Gilchrist said they weren't expected, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ongoing construction on the I-65 interchange at 109th Avenue.