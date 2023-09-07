United States Cold Storage is making the biggest warehouse investment in its 125-year history in South Lake County.

The Camden, New Jersey-based refrigerated food distribution specialist is investing more than $124 million in a new cold storage warehouse just off Interstate 65 between Lowell and Hebron. The highly automated warehouse will employ up to 60 people by 2028 and could add more jobs in future phases.

United States Cold Storage, headquartered just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, has been planning the project for years on a 110-acre site at Highway 2 and Colorado Street northeast of the Interstate 65 interchange leading to Lowell and Hebron. The unincorporated area in south Lake County has a Hebron mailing address and is located by the Indiana State Police's Lowell Post.

“This Northwest Indiana location is strategically located in a key market for USCS and will offer additional capacity in the Chicagoland area providing the necessary space for the growth of our current customers as well as best-in-cold service to new customers,” said Adam Ashley, general manager at USCS. “In partnership with our Lebanon, Indiana location and our Chicago-area warehouses, we can offer customers coordinated, less-than-truckload distribution savings and help them reach 48 states within the U.S., Indiana and Lake County have been great partners to work with through the entire process, and we look forward to this continued partnership.”

The project has been in the works for years, growing from an initial $30 million project to more than $120 million project as the company pivoted its strategy to focus more on automation, which it considers to be the future of the logistics sector.

Local economic development guru Matt Reardon said the project took a significant amount of teamwork and hard work, including to get the site rezoned and bring stormwater infrastructure.

"Projects like this don’t come together without a lot of hard work and belief that it’s going to come to fruition," said Don Babcock, the interim president of the Lake County Economic Alliance.

The warehouse will help distribute frozen foods to supermarkets, food service distributors and other customers from coast to coast. It will work in tandem with United States Cold Storage's two Illinois warehouses and downstate Indiana warehouse in Lebanon to serve the Midwestern market.

"This will bring highly skilled jobs to Lake County’s economy and accelerate continued investment throughout the Region," said Matt Saltanovitz, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation's vice president of domestic business expansions.

About 30% of frozen food distributed through the warehouse will go to the Chicagoland market, and it will serve customers nationally, President and Chief Executive Officer Larry Alderfer said.

“This is an exciting day for Lake County and for Indiana as we celebrate the impact of the READI program and our commitment to economic and community development,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg. “USCS’s decision to establish a second facility in Indiana reflects the company’s confidence in our skilled Hoosier workforce and in the northwest Indiana community.”

The company is building a 13.58 million-cubic-foot refrigerated warehouse that will house more than 43,400 pallet positions, including 35,600 pallet positions serviced by an automated storage and retrieval system. Pallets can be stacked higher with an automated system as the equipment doesn't reach as high in a conventional warehouse.

The company is installing solar panels to supply 100% renewable energy to the warehouse. Alderfer said it was essential to have a reliable source of power to ensure the food stayed frozen and wouldn't get spoiled in the event of a power outage.

NIPSCO, the state of Indiana and Lake County all offered incentives for the project, including improvements to Colorado Street so it can handle more truck traffic to induce further development.

“The state of Indiana and Lake County have been great to work with in support of our project,” said Dave Butterfield, senior vice president of the central region at USCS. “Not only do they support our new project but state officials also express continued interest in our USCS Lebanon, Indiana, location. Through grants and other funding measures, Indiana continues to invest in infrastructure and improvements. This all helps to make it attractive for talented people to become part of the USCS Family. We appreciate the state’s ‘business-friendly’ climate and approach. It truly enables USCS to attract and provide a people-first culture.”

The construction is expected to take about two years. United States Cold Storage will start hiring closer to when it goes online but already has filled key positions, like plant manager.

Alderfer said that it would employ fewer workers than a traditional warehouse because of the automation but that the jobs would be more technical, highly skilled and better-paying.

United States Cold Storage owns an additional 40 acres of land that a frozen foods manufacturer could build on in the future, so it could distribute their products around the country. The company expects to operate the warehouse for the long term, at least decades to come.

"It's great to have this project kicking off. Lake County has a great highway system and access to Chicagoland and the entire country," Alderfer said. "10 years ago, we built our facility down in Lebanon. It was a fantastic project. We're doubling down on our investment in Indiana."

A subsidiary of John Swire & Sons in the United Kingdom, the company manages more than 411 million cubic feet of temperature-controlled warehouse space in 42 facilities in 13 states, making it the third largest public refrigerated warehousing company in the United States.

With upgraded infrastructure, the project could be the start of more development along Route 2 and Interstate 65.

"We will continue to work with landowners and developers to identify projects that fit our county and create new family-sustaining jobs. This is a great first start," said Lake County Councilman Randy Neimeyer. "This was a six-year overnight success story. We believe the south part of Lake County has yet to reach our potential. This can serve as a catalyst. We want Lake County to regain its place as the economic engine of the state of Indiana."