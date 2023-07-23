Indiana hopes to make a good first impression on travelers headed south on Interstate 65 with a striking rest stop featuring wind turbines, public art and life-sized bison.

The state is investing $34.7 million in a dramatic overhaul of the Kankakee Welcome Center by DeMotte on I-65, the first rest stop on the major highway between Chicagoland and Indianapolis.

The eastern rest stop for northbound travelers on I-65 is a standard restroom to stop. But the western rest stop for southbound travelers is being rebuilt into a massive building that almost looks like something the starchitect Frank Gehry would design — curving metal evokes the Indiana Dunes, the deep blue glass represents Lake Michigan and angular panels are designed to resemble wind turbine blades rotating above to represent the wind farms to the south.

Five-foot-tall letters spell out Indiana, with a cursive addendum to the sign saying "welcomes you."

The Indiana Capital Chronicle asked if it was "the fanciest rest stop Indiana's ever had."

"We hope that the new Kankakee Welcome Center will be a destination for motorists both near and far, offering more to the travelling public than the previous facility," Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest Public Relations Director Cassy Bajek said. "Inspired by the wind generation industry, the dunes and Lake Michigan, the new welcome center will give travelers the opportunity to stretch their legs along a walking trail, enjoy the dog park or children’s play area with their families, and learn more about both the Hoosier state and the region they are traveling through."

It's the flagship project in a new statewide program meant to upgrade welcome centers by state lines to put Indiana's best foot forward. They each will have a local theme with the Terre Haute Welcome Center off Interstate 70 for instance having an Indianapolis 500 theme because of the Hulman family's presence there. It will display four race cars donated by the Hulmans.

The Evansville Welcome Center will be themed around suspension bridges while the Black River Welcome Center in Posey County will focus on Abraham Lincoln and have a log cabin exterior, in addition to recreation opportunities like a playground and a dog park.

Calumet City- and Munster-based Hasse Construction has been building the new Kankakee Welcome Center near the Kankakee River at mile marker 231 on I-65 southbound, which replaces a 50-year-old facility in Jasper County.

"The whole thing's new. The other was basically a bathroom while this one has more amenities like a dog park, fitness shelters, playgrounds, the pond, a 1-mile walking path. It will have interactive displays inside," Superintendent Chad Corley said.

It will feature public art and exhibits about buffalo, sandhill cranes, monarch butterflies wind generation.

"They will have some windmills, one old style with grass reeds that used to get them to blow. It's going to look like one of the ones from Holland. It's going to be a 20-foot-tall miniature version with a hologram lid so when you walk through it and look up it will be like you're looking up 160 feet at a real one. Then they will have the base of a new-style one like they have down south here to show the progression from the infancy to today's technology," he said. "They will have native animals native to the area: sandhill cranes, monarch butterflies and years ago bison used to roam here quite a bit. It's going to be steel cut into the shape of bison and mounted to the floor. It will be life-sized."

It's meant to provide visitors with photo ops, similiar to the giant Indiana Welcomes You sign that frames the building in the back.

Fair Oaks Farms also will put in exhibits about its agritourism farm just down south.

"All the rest areas are now locally themed based," he said. "Fair Oaks is a big thing here. The wind mills are a big thing here, which is why this building is based off windmills and the beach."

Architect Jay Smith with Fosse & Associates in Evansville designed the building. The southbound rest area will gain 94 more semitrailer parking spaces for a total of 150, while the northbound rest area will add 19 more truck spaces for a total of 75. Southbound car parking spots grew from 40 to 90.

The added capacity is needed.

"This is one of the most heavily traveled sections of interstate in the country," Corley said. "Basically you're taking all the traffic from around the lake and funneling it to I-65. Once you get to Indy they head of the Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia and Texas. On the I-465 loop, they split off in all directions and take off from there."

It's also doubling the bathroom capacity with two different men's rooms and two different women's rooms.

The state will overhaul more rest stops throughout the $275 program, which runs through 2032. The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center on southbound I-69 near mile marker 345 by Angola was the first to be replaced as a proof of concept to bring the governor onboard.

"They want to draw people in. They want people who see these buildings to go back to where they came from and say, 'dude, you've got to go here,'" he said. "They were decrepit. They were 45, 50 years old before. They were just falling down."

The facility in Steuben County was the first to be replaced. The $4.4 million, 7,500 square feet facility opened to the public in October 2020 and also includes electronic tourism displays that highlight the recreational and agricultural resources of the region.

“Welcome Centers many times provide our visitors with a first impression of Indiana and are our opportunity to put our best foot forward. These stunning new welcome centers will do just that," Indiana Destination Development Corporation Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Elaine Bedel said in a press release. "The interactive displays highlighting the State’s history, culture, and quality of life are a great addition for showcasing Indiana.”

The Kankakee Welcome Center will feature museum-quality sandhill cranes hanging from the ceiling and a Don Quixote figurine on a horse tilting at windmills. It will have an Indiana State Police substation where officers can come in and do paperwork. A terrazzo floor will feature the Indiana State Seal.

"When this is all clean and everything's in it, you will be amazed," he said. "You will be shocked."

They hope is to be done by September and have a grand opening celebration with the governor in October.

The sprawling site includes adult fitness equipment, a kids playground, two picnic shelters and a pond filled with native plants that will be stocked for catch-and-release fishing. The mile-long walking path includes a 400-foot-long wooden boardwalk spanning the water. It's flanked with seven miniature wind turbine blades covered in murals depicting local flora and fauna that jut up out of a water.

The Kankakee Welcome Center has a full-sized 219-foot-long wind turbine blade that was donated by the local wind farm. Koda Witsken with Hue Murals in Indianapolis won a commission to paint it.

The end with be capped with glass so that people can look inside but can't crawl inside.

About 150 workers have been working on the project for the last two years.

"This is the largest single-award contract that Hasse Construction ever received," he said. "Normally Hasse does anywhere from $50 to $75 million a year. This project alone is $34 million."

Corley has built many hospitals and medical offices across Northwest Indiana over the course of his career. He's planning to retire soon and is proud that the Kankakee Welcome Center will be one of his final projects.

"This is the crown jewel of my career," he said.