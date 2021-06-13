New 911 dispatch center settles in to old jail quarters

Anthony Stua, director of Porter County Central Communications, said the commissioners acknowledged that dispatchers can be under significant stress. Suicides can be the worst calls, he said.

The new facility includes a quiet room where overstressed dispatchers can decompress.

New dispatchers will use ergonomic workstations and state-of-the-art equipment. Each workstation has two heaters that can blow warm air on dispatchers’ legs if they get cold. The chairs, of course, have seats and backs that can be adjusted for comfort. The workstations themselves have surfaces that can be raised or lowered according to each dispatcher’s height.

On Tuesday, the dispatchers and their families got to see their new digs. Once a few final bugs are worked out, they’ll be moving in. Administrators are already housed there.

“It’s nice to be part of a new center where we’re getting to pick everything from scratch,” said Sandra Gallegos, training and IDAX coordinator for the county agency.

Trainees will get extensive instruction, beginning with five weeks of classroom work in the training room. Then they’ll move onto the dispatch floor for additional training – first answering calls, the hardest part of the job, then EMS and fire dispatching, then police.