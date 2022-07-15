New 988 hotline is the 911 for mental health emergencies

The United States' first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline goes live on Saturday. It's designed to be as easy to remember and use as 911, but instead of a dispatcher sending police, firefighters or paramedics, 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors.

The federal government has provided over $280 million to help states create systems that will do much more, including mobile mental health crisis teams that can be sent to people's homes and emergency mental health centers, similar to urgent care clinics that treat physical aches and pains.

"This is one of the most exciting things that has happened" in mental health care, said Dr. Brian Hepburn, a psychiatrist who heads the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors.

Hepburn cautions that when 988 kicks off, it will not be like "the flick of a switch. It's going to take a number of years in order for us to be able to reach everybody across the country."

The Crisis Center in Gary will be one of the three call centers to answer 988 calls in Indiana.

“This funding will allow us to go from a part-time to 24/7 call center," Crisis Center Executive Director Nikki Wielgos said. "We are thrilled that we were chosen as one of the three call centers."

She said the Crisis Center was established more than 50 years ago with the "Rap Line" in response to a teen suicide.

"This brings us full circle with a small program that started the Crisis Center to now what will be our largest program,” she said of the 988 service.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said the state's service will be expanded to include a response team and locations where people can go for help. Work to complete the system will take seven to 10 years.

The 988 system will build on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, an existing network of over 200 crisis centers nationwide staffed by counselors who answer millions of calls each year — about 2.4 million in 2020. Calls to the old lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, will still go through even with 988 in place.

"If we can get 988 to work like 911 … lives will be saved,'' said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Dispatching paramedics for heart attacks and police for crimes makes sense — but not for psychiatric emergencies, mental health advocates say. Calls to 911 for those crises often lead to violent law enforcement encounters and trips to jail or crowded emergency rooms where suicidal people can wait days for treatment.

The 988 system "is a real opportunity to do things right," said Hannah Wesolowski of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

— Times staff contributed to this report.