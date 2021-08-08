New art gallery coming to Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — A new art gallery is opening on Lincolnway near the downtown area.

It's being run by the now-retired Rocco Schiralli, who was president and CEO of Porter-Starke Services. He donated his artistic services for a variety of charities, including a large mosaic at the Caring Place’s office and artworks that sold at silent auctions.

“I’ve been painting my whole life,” he said. “I decided 'hey, I’d like to try to sell it,'” he told the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Schiralli Art Gallery, at 702 Lincolnway, would have required nine parking spaces under city rules, but the BZA granted a variance to allow only three on-site because there is so much on-street parking available nearby.

“It would be the envy of every commercial business downtown to have this much parking around,” Schiralli said.

The 1900 building, formerly a private home, has two tiny apartments upstairs that will become a single unit, Schiralli said.

Schiralli and his wife have been hard at work on the landscaping in the yard and garden, he said. Neighbors who stopped by have been supportive of his efforts, he added.