The Press Bookstore and Coffee Shop is the first independent new bookstore to open in Northwest Indiana in years.
The new bookstore is supplying literature, coffee and wine at 9 Lincolnway on the courthouse square in downtown Valparaiso.
John and Dia Montgomery founded the bookstore that sells new hardcover and paperback books, catering to the "nostalgia of the physical ink-on-paper experience." The married couple from Kansas City relocated to Valpo where their son Ben Montgomery attended Valparaiso University. He founded a local coffee roastery, the Yaggy Road Roasting Company, that now runs the bookstore's coffee shop.
"We looked around and there were no independent bookstores selling new books and coffee," John Montgomery said. "There was a void of independent bookstores."
Their son graduated from Valparaiso University last year. He's been locally roasting coffee beans that he sells to coffee shops like Uptown Cafe in Valparaiso, Evvy's Coffeehouse in LaPorte and Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith, as well as restaurants like Ivy's Bohemia House in Chesterton, Suzie's Cafe in Valparaiso and Roots Market Cafe in Valparaiso.
They had visited him several times in college and fallen in love with the community.
"He encouraged us to move up here and said there was a void of independent bookstores," Montgomery said. "Basically, we saw a need. There's a Barnes and Noble but there's no independent bookstore in town. The education level is pretty high here and there are college students."
To cater to the university crowd, the bookstore has seating where it invites hanging out, studying and working. It has about 25 seats inside and another 12 on an outdoor patio along Lincolnway.
"We want to be a bookstore where people can hang out in comfortable chairs," he said. "People can come to have a coffee, look at books, study and socialize. We envision book clubs meeting here. Valparaiso University has expressed interest in the space for functions."
The coffee shop sells all locally roasted Yaggy Road coffee, offering cold brew, teas, lattes and other espresso-based drinks.
The cafe has a light food menu that includes scones, muffins and cinnamon rolls.
"Books pair well with coffee," he said. "Books also pair well with wine."
LambStones Cellars Winery in Valparaiso will sell wine by the glass and bottle there between 4 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, beginning either later this month or in June, as soon as they secure a liquor license.
"The idea is to have coffee during the day and wine in the evening," he said. "We want to have an experiential bookstore. We were brainstorming what we could offer over a glass of wine at LambStone Cellars and it was obvious. Pairing books with coffee and wine is natural. They loved the idea."
They plan to be open late on wine nights and have regular events like live music, typically acoustic acts.
"It's a very cool comfortable space in an old building," he said. "One wall is all brick. It has the original tin ceiling and dark fixtures. It's a comfortable and inviting space."
The Montgomerys took over the former Digital Target Marketing office and opened the space up, removing offices and partitions. They got inspiration from a number of bookstores like The Book Cellar in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. The Press has different sections, including fiction, nonfiction, travel, cooking, home and children's books.
"We try to have a wide variety," he said. "In politics, for instance, we have books by Mike Pence and Bernie Sanders. We try not to appeal to any particular type. We don't have a huge selection but can order whatever people want and try to curate what we have."
It has some room for expansion in the future and could add used books, but the focus is on new books.
"E-books came out a decade ago and have plateaued in sales," Montgomery said. "Industry statistics have shown people really appreciate the physical, tangible feel of the book. People can order on Amazon but I think independent bookstores have a lot of appeal and are not going out of business anytime soon. Well-run independent bookstores are actually trendy right now. Valpo has a Barnes and Noble and it's a great store but we're a small business in the heart of downtown."
Many people prefer to shop local, Montgomery said.
"There's just something about an independent bookstore," he said. "It's amazing. There's online book delivery that's more convenient, but people really want to browse books, see them and hold them in their hands. Business has been great, exceeding all our expectations."
The bookstore is called The Press because Montgomery has worked as a newspaper editor and publisher for 25 years. He hails from the fifth generation of a newspaper family and had served as the publisher of a paper in Kansas.
"The name is a reference to my journalistic background and print-on-ink nostalgia," he said. "The concept is a book press, a coffee press and a wine press. It's a common theme that goes through all the elements. We play up the newspaper nostalgia. There's vintage typewriters in the store and old press cameras."
Readers have been enthusiastic since it opened a few weeks ago.
"People have been responding really positively," he said. "They love the coffee and love the space. They're just happy to have an independent bookstore."
The coffee shop is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The bookstore is open until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and will be open until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday once the wine bar opens.
For more information, visit valpopress.com, call 219-286-6079 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.
Region native Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times of Northwest Indiana since 2013.