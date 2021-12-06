New Buffalo caps vacation home rentals

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — The New Buffalo City Council is limiting the number of short-term rental properties allowed, capping two years of debate in this lakefront community.
Residents argued their cases one last time before the vote was taken recently.
Ron Watson said familiar faces in his once-quiet neighborhood have been replaced by noisy strangers vacationing in what used to be primary residences.
“My block is party central,” Watson said.
Watson said as many as 10 homes are now short-term rentals on Shore Drive along a very short strip of the Lake Michigan shoreline.
William McCollum said he feels like a stranger in his own neighborhood.
“The loss of community shocks me,” he said.
"This used to be a real town. Now, all I see are strangers," said Eve Moran, another full-time resident.
Mayor John Humphrey said the cap has nothing to do with a perception the city is out to “punish second homeowners or people from Chicago.”
He said it’s about keeping viable a city where one in 11 homes is now rental property.
The population has dropped from 2,821 in 1980 to 1,882 in 2010, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures.
Short-term rentals are not totally blamed for the decline, he said.
Humphrey predicted more population loss without keeping the rentals in check.
“There has to be some measure of control. You just can’t let the market dictate where your town ends up because you will not have a town at a certain point,” he said.
Short-term rental owners like Jason Milovich believe that whatever is gained in population will not replace the money lost by discouraging tourism.
“This proposed ordinance I believe will drive a stake through the heart of this economy,” he said.
Opponents of the cap also called it an example of government outreach and violation of their property rights.
Prior to the cap, a temporary moratorium on short-term rentals was in effect the past two years to give officials time to permanently address the issue.
Over the summer, Humphrey said, parking ticket sales at the beach were the highest ever, and restaurants often ran out of available seating.
“We’ve had record numbers of visitors here,” he said.
The 150 registered vacation homes in the city will be allowed to continue operating, but not the more than 100 properties on a waiting list for short-term rental permits.
City Manager Darwin Watson said the city will consider issuing more short-term rental permits a year from now if places are identified for them to operate without becoming too dense in number.