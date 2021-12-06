New Buffalo caps vacation home rentals

Short-term rentals are not totally blamed for the decline, he said.

Humphrey predicted more population loss without keeping the rentals in check.

“There has to be some measure of control. You just can’t let the market dictate where your town ends up because you will not have a town at a certain point,” he said.

Short-term rental owners like Jason Milovich believe that whatever is gained in population will not replace the money lost by discouraging tourism.

“This proposed ordinance I believe will drive a stake through the heart of this economy,” he said.

Opponents of the cap also called it an example of government outreach and violation of their property rights.

Prior to the cap, a temporary moratorium on short-term rentals was in effect the past two years to give officials time to permanently address the issue.

Over the summer, Humphrey said, parking ticket sales at the beach were the highest ever, and restaurants often ran out of available seating.

“We’ve had record numbers of visitors here,” he said.