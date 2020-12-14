 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Buffalo city manager dies after battling COVID-19
breaking top story urgent

New Buffalo city manager dies after battling COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Dave Richards

New Buffalo City Manager Dave Richards

 Provided

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — New Buffalo City Manager Dave Richards has died after battling major complications from COVID-19.

His death was announced in a statement issued Monday morning by City Clerk Amy Fidler.

Richards, who was 69, had been hospitalized with the virus since before Thanksgiving. He had been city manager since 2017.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The New Buffalo City Council on Dec. 8 named Police Chief Rich Killips acting city manager.

Mayor John Humphrey said several other City Hall employees tested positive for the virus after Richards' diagnosis.

City Hall was closed for 10 days to allow for the facility to undergo a thorough cleaning. It recently reopened to the public by appointment only.

City officials called Richard a "great leader, friend and co-worker."

1
0
0
5
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Hanukkah parade in Munster

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts