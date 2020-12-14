New Buffalo city manager dies after battling COVID-19

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — New Buffalo City Manager Dave Richards has died after battling major complications from COVID-19.

His death was announced in a statement issued Monday morning by City Clerk Amy Fidler.

Richards, who was 69, had been hospitalized with the virus since before Thanksgiving. He had been city manager since 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The New Buffalo City Council on Dec. 8 named Police Chief Rich Killips acting city manager.

Mayor John Humphrey said several other City Hall employees tested positive for the virus after Richards' diagnosis.

City Hall was closed for 10 days to allow for the facility to undergo a thorough cleaning. It recently reopened to the public by appointment only.

City officials called Richard a "great leader, friend and co-worker."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.