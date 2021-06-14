New business venture mixes upscale coffee shop with cat lounge

There will be additional seating and other areas to view cats in the building, including an upper level to the facility.

Ramos said all ages are welcome at the business, but children ages 7 to 12 can only enter the cat lounge with an adult. Those under 7 years old aren’t permitted in the cat lounge, but they can view cats from the other areas of the cafe.

“And that’s for the safety of both the cats and the children because anyone who’s had a toddler or someone young knows they move quick and cats sometimes don’t like that,” Ramos said.

She said she hopes to open the cat cafe as soon as possible, and she could close on the acquisition of the property this month.

Ramos took a step closer to opening the business after the Town Council on Tuesday granted a special exception authorizing the business to operate in the 80th Place location.

Ramos said the Region Cat Cafe will employ six to eight people when it opens.

“That will grow as the business grows, which we highly anticipate,” she said.

She said sandwiches, pastries, coffee, tea, soda and water will be served there. She also has a liquor license, and beer and wine eventually will be available at the cafe.