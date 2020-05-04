New canine joins Valpo Police ranks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A new police dog will report for duty early this week.

Marko, an 18-month-old German shepherd partnered with Lt. Sean Kostelnik, is the Valparaiso Police Department’s sixth canine and the only one certified in explosive detection as well as full patrol capabilities.

Marko and Kostelnik could help other jurisdictions as well if their expertise is needed and they can respond in a timely manner, said Sgt. Joe Hall, the department’s commander of support services.

Marko is also trained in tracking, building search, area search, aggression control and obedience.

“Our canine teams are required to train at least 16 hours per month,” Hall said. The dogs and handlers all spend one day a month working together for training.

The dogs are also trained to be “social partners” for the community, interacting with members of the general public, Hall said.

“Our community is very involved with our dog program,” Hall said.

Kostelnik, a 24-year veteran of the department, has worked his entire career in patrol. His last canine partner, Cora, retired in 2005.