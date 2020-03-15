4 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana, bringing total to 19

Four new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have been identified in the state, bringing a total of 19 diagnosed Hoosiers, according to results from the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
The four new cases, reported Sunday by ISDH, involve residents of Hamilton and Marion counties. Eleven total counties have cases, also including Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, LaPorte, Noble, St. Joseph and Wells counties.
ISDH will provide updates to the COVID-19 pandemic later today.
A 55-year-old LaPorte man, the Region's first identified case, is being treated at Porter Regional Hospital. He was diagnosed Friday. The man is in isolation, hospital spokeswoman Kelly Credit said.
"Since identifying the patient as potentially having COVID-19, the individual has been separated from other patients in an appropriate infection isolation room which only a small team of caregivers can access," Credit said. "Visitors and other patients who might come to the hospital for treatment or procedures are not in this area of the hospital."
LaPorte County Commission President Sheila Matias urges residents to remain calm and follow advice from the CDC, such as washing hands, covering mouths while sneezing or coughing and staying away from large gatherings.
On Friday, all public school districts in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties closed, shifting to online classes through early to mid-April. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all schools in the state to close through the end of March. Illinois has 64 cases.
The Indiana health department said Saturday it will continue to prioritize testing for people who are at high risk. It encourages people who don't meet testing criteria to consult their doctor about private testing.
The health department's general call center number is 317-233-7125. Calls after 8 p.m. should go to 317-233-1325 and will be answered by an on-call epidemiologist. The health department said call center staff will not offer personal medical advice or provide test results.
This story will be updated.