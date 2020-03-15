4 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Indiana, bringing total to 19

Four new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have been identified in the state, bringing a total of 19 diagnosed Hoosiers, according to results from the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

The four new cases, reported Sunday by ISDH, involve residents of Hamilton and Marion counties. Eleven total counties have cases, also including Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, LaPorte, Noble, St. Joseph and Wells counties.

ISDH will provide updates to the COVID-19 pandemic later today.

A 55-year-old LaPorte man, the Region's first identified case, is being treated at Porter Regional Hospital. He was diagnosed Friday. The man is in isolation, hospital spokeswoman Kelly Credit said.

"Since identifying the patient as potentially having COVID-19, the individual has been separated from other patients in an appropriate infection isolation room which only a small team of caregivers can access," Credit said. "Visitors and other patients who might come to the hospital for treatment or procedures are not in this area of the hospital."